Air attack responds to Casner Fire

BEAVER CREEK – Resources have responded to the 70-plus-acre Casner Fire, located north of Beaver Creek Wilderness on Tuesday, July 12.

The fire was reported at 10:55 a.m. and its cause is under investigation, according to a Coconino National Forest news release.

The Casner Fire could be seen from Interstate 17 looking east about five miles north of the State Route 179 exit. Smoke could be seen as far away as Jerome.

The resources include air attack, two Type 1 helicopters, two single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers, one engine, two Hotshot crews and a fuels crew, according to the Coconino National Forest.

The fire was moving in a north/northeast direction. No structures were threatened at the time of the release, pointed out the forest service.

The smoke is dissipating rapidly, but the impact may be felt at night as it settles into the Verde Valley, depending on wind direction, USFS stated.

