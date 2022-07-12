OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Red Cross: Tips for safety in rivers and streams Air attack responds to Casner Fire Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek Idea of 4-day week may spread to COCSD Meet Jerome’s new town manager Tuesday Meet the Candidates: Camp Verde mayoral challenge New transitional housing coming for abuse survivors Catch 22: YCSO seeks convicted thief Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase What's happening this month in Verde Valley

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Air attack responds to Casner Fire

The Casner wildfire can be seen from Interstate 17 looking east about 5 miles north of the Sedona State Route 179 exit. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

The Casner wildfire can be seen from Interstate 17 looking east about 5 miles north of the Sedona State Route 179 exit. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: July 12, 2022 4:29 p.m.

BEAVER CREEK – Resources have responded to the 70-plus-acre Casner Fire, located north of Beaver Creek Wilderness on Tuesday, July 12.

The fire was reported at 10:55 a.m. and its cause is under investigation, according to a Coconino National Forest news release.

photo

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

The Casner Fire could be seen from Interstate 17 looking east about five miles north of the State Route 179 exit. Smoke could be seen as far away as Jerome.

The resources include air attack, two Type 1 helicopters, two single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers, one engine, two Hotshot crews and a fuels crew, according to the Coconino National Forest.

The fire was moving in a north/northeast direction. No structures were threatened at the time of the release, pointed out the forest service.

photo

(VVN/Vtyo Starinskas)

The smoke is dissipating rapidly, but the impact may be felt at night as it settles into the Verde Valley, depending on wind direction, USFS stated.

Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

photo

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

photo

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News