Red Cross: Tips for safety in rivers and streams

Two tragedies in Oak Creek within two weeks of each other highlights the need for caution and awareness in Arizona rivers and streams.

With moving water and often-unknown depths, flowing waterways have unpredictable hazards. American Red Cross offers tips to keep in mind when swimming in rivers and creeks:

Be sure you are water competent for natural environments before swimming – this is not your home pool

Always enter unknown or shallow water feet first.

Watch out for currents, waves and underwater obstructions – they’re not just found in the ocean.

Be careful when standing in or near the water. The current may be strong, and surrounding rocks may be slick.

Swim sober and supervise others sober

Swim with a buddy

Be prepared for:

Fast-moving currents, waves and rapids, even in shallow water.

Hazards, such as dams, underwater obstacles, or rocks and debris.

Vegetation, animals and fish.

Drop-offs that can unexpectedly change water depth.

Other people’s activities in the same waters

Learn safety skills: