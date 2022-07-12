OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Red Cross: Tips for safety in rivers and streams Air attack responds to Casner Fire Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek Idea of 4-day week may spread to COCSD Meet Jerome’s new town manager Tuesday Meet the Candidates: Camp Verde mayoral challenge New transitional housing coming for abuse survivors Catch 22: YCSO seeks convicted thief Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase What's happening this month in Verde Valley

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Red Cross: Tips for safety in rivers and streams

Slide Rock State Park. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Slide Rock State Park. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: July 12, 2022 4:55 p.m.

Two tragedies in Oak Creek within two weeks of each other highlights the need for caution and awareness in Arizona rivers and streams.

With moving water and often-unknown depths, flowing waterways have unpredictable hazards. American Red Cross offers tips to keep in mind when swimming in rivers and creeks:

  • Be sure you are water competent for natural environments before swimming – this is not your home pool

  • Always enter unknown or shallow water feet first.

  • Watch out for currents, waves and underwater obstructions – they’re not just found in the ocean.

  • Be careful when standing in or near the water. The current may be strong, and surrounding rocks may be slick.

  • Swim sober and supervise others sober

  • Swim with a buddy

Be prepared for:

  • Fast-moving currents, waves and rapids, even in shallow water.

  • Hazards, such as dams, underwater obstacles, or rocks and debris.

  • Vegetation, animals and fish.

  • Drop-offs that can unexpectedly change water depth.

  • Other people’s activities in the same waters

Learn safety skills:

  • Ensure every member of your group learns to swim so they at least achieve skills of water competency and are able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance then get out of the water safely.

  • Know what to do in a water emergency – including how to help someone in trouble in the water safely, call for emergency help and CPR.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News