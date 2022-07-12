Red Cross: Tips for safety in rivers and streams
Two tragedies in Oak Creek within two weeks of each other highlights the need for caution and awareness in Arizona rivers and streams.
With moving water and often-unknown depths, flowing waterways have unpredictable hazards. American Red Cross offers tips to keep in mind when swimming in rivers and creeks:
Be sure you are water competent for natural environments before swimming – this is not your home pool
Always enter unknown or shallow water feet first.
Watch out for currents, waves and underwater obstructions – they’re not just found in the ocean.
Be careful when standing in or near the water. The current may be strong, and surrounding rocks may be slick.
Swim sober and supervise others sober
Swim with a buddy
Be prepared for:
Fast-moving currents, waves and rapids, even in shallow water.
Hazards, such as dams, underwater obstacles, or rocks and debris.
Vegetation, animals and fish.
Drop-offs that can unexpectedly change water depth.
Other people’s activities in the same waters
Learn safety skills:
Ensure every member of your group learns to swim so they at least achieve skills of water competency and are able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance then get out of the water safely.
Know what to do in a water emergency – including how to help someone in trouble in the water safely, call for emergency help and CPR.
