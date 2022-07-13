Off-the-Ground Rescue
Originally Published: July 13, 2022 12:15 a.m.
Sedona Fire crews came to the rescue of people and pets stuck in a private cable car Saturday, July 9. The car, running 175-200 feet from a private residence to the Oak Creek, became stuck while carrying two people and two animals. According to Sedona Fire District, “The car lost power and the manual backup system failed, leaving the occupants stuck 40-50 yards from the top platform.”
Most Read
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Police nab suspect wanted in Catch 22
- Getting to Know Camp Verde Town Council candidates
- Cornville cell tower plans ‘suspended’
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Swimmers perform CPR after near-drowning at Red Rock Crossing
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- CVMO deputy selected for FBI Academy
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- UPDATE: Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff, arrest made
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: