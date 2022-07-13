OFFERS
Wed, July 13
Off-the-Ground Rescue

(SFD photos)

(SFD photos)

Originally Published: July 13, 2022 12:15 a.m.

Sedona Fire crews came to the rescue of people and pets stuck in a private cable car Saturday, July 9. The car, running 175-200 feet from a private residence to the Oak Creek, became stuck while carrying two people and two animals. According to Sedona Fire District, “The car lost power and the manual backup system failed, leaving the occupants stuck 40-50 yards from the top platform.”

photo

(SFD photos)

