Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz star in ‘Official Competition’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Official Competition” showing July 15-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a billionaire to make a movie together in “Official Competition” — a sharp comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride.

When a billionaire entrepreneur impulsively decides to create an iconic movie, he demands the best. Renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) is recruited to mastermind this ambitious endeavor. Completing the all-star team are two actors with enormous talent but even bigger egos: Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and radical theatre actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). Both are legends, but not exactly best friends.

Through a series of increasingly eccentric trials set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies. Who will be left when the cameras finally start rolling?

“Official Competition” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 15-20. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 15, 16 and 17; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18, 19 and 20.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.