Arts Academy of Sedona presents Friday Night at the Theater Celebrating America

Arts Academy of Sedona presents Friday Night at the Theater on July 15, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.

This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local artists. Entertainment slated for this month includes Musicians: Linda Damita and Nathan Trujillo, Bob Grogan, Shaeri Richards, The Village Troubadours: Jashan and Chantal, Gary Every. Dancers: Cassie Mavis. Poets and Performer: Melinda McElroy, Gary Scott, Matt Egan, Craig Schneider, Michael Steel and Camilla Ross.

If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza. RottenJohnnys.com or Dellepiane’s Burgers DellepianeBurger.com and pick it up before the show. Be sure to place your order by 6 p.m. so it will be ready in time.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Bit.ly/Friday-Night-at-the-theatre2022.

Mark you calendar for Aug. 19 for Broadway Night and sing along.

For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.