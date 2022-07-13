Camp Verde Meal on Wheels seeks more drivers

CAMP VERDE – Meals on Wheels desperately needs drivers in Camp Verde.

The program delivers more than 60 meals three times a week with only two drivers. Meals on Wheels provides nutritious food to house-bound senior citizens, and drivers are often one of the few visitors they see during the week.

Learn more about the program and help the cause during Corn Fest in Camp Verde July 16, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Meals on Wheels will be selling fresh Hauser & Houser corn at a booth. Look for the long, green banner.