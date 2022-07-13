Kaleidoscope Redrocks performs July 15 to benefit the Coalition Against Human Trafficking

Kaleidoscope Redrocks, the young sister duo of Gracie and Tivona Moskoff, will perform at Vino di Sedona on Friday, July 15, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to benefit the Coalition Against Human-Trafficking-Northern Arizona.

You’re invited to come out to listen classic rock, country, folk, pop and punk songs played by these young women aged 16 and 13, who are graciously supporting this local Arizona nonprofit. Vino di Sedona is located at 2575 W. 89A, on the corner of Andante and 89A, in Sedona. Along with the music, fun donated gifts will be raffled by the Coalition.

The mission of the Coalition Against Human Trafficking-Northern Arizona, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to educate, provide a networking platform and partner with diverse groups to help eradicate human trafficking. More information on its website at CAHT-naz.org/.