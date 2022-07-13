Modern-day troubadour Scott Jeffers plays Vino Di Sedona

The Sedona music and food scene is rich and diverse. If you’re looking for something special to do on Saturday, July 16, then Vino di Sedona is your destination for fine wine, craft beer, fantastic food and the amazing musical talent of Scott Jeffers.

A modern day troubadour, Jeffers brings his brand of world music and fusion originals and covers with international sound and flavor to Sedona’s premier music venue from 7 to 10 p.m..

Multi-instrumentalist Scott Jeffers is a world Traveler and creates music playing violin, guitar, oud, loutar and other stringed instruments capturing the sounds of music from exotic places,

You’ll hear this compelling, charming and charismatic musician with a genuine humility and love for his craft making Scottish, Irish, Moroccan, Egyptian, Tunisian, Greek, Turkish, Mexican and more music that transports you to a different time and space.

Jeffers has a vocal range spanning several octaves from lowest low to a high falsetto and moves the audience to dance, clap and sing interacting in the crowd like a true showman.

Jeffers band Traveler also performs in the area. For booking information, contact 602-471-7509 or scottjtraveler@yahoo.com or Facebook scottjeffers.traveler.