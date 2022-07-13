National recording artist Lisa Mitts rocks Sound Bites Grill this weekend

Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona prides itself in bringing some of the best acts to their Celebrity Showroom Stage.

This week the club hosts national recording artist Lisa Mitts and her band, Saturday, July 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mitts is an ASCAP registered recording artist, singer/songwriter, pianist, and performer who received the 2022 Winter World Music Award for Best Music Video (Fly Away); the 2021 Intercontinental Music Award (ICMA) for Best of North America in Contemporary Christian; and the 2021 Red Carpet Awards in Holland for Best of USA Artist of the Year.

She also was awarded Album of The Year (Gold) at the 2020 ISSA Music Awards, as Female Songwriter of the Year at the 2019 ISSA Awards.

She is a consummate and animated performer that gives it her all when she performs. She commands the stage with grace and poise.

Together with her producer, Brandon Bee, she received the WSA (World Songwriting Awards) 2020 Best Song Production for the title cut of her EP, ‘The Breakthrough’.

In addition, she was a multi-nominated finalist at the 2019 Josie Music Awards.

She has recorded and written with R&B artist Allen Stone; Seattle producer/artist Brandon Bee, as well as in Franklin, TN, at the Castle Studios with renowned Nashville musicians such as Gordon Mote and Chip Davis. Her music ranges in genres from pop to country, classic rock, singer/songwriter, contemporary Christian to jazz and piano instrumental.

Sedona is in for a treat as she performs up-close-and personal for her fans, locals and visitors alike this weekend.

Sound Bites Grill also features Patrick KI on Wineaux Wednesday, July 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Chill on the Hill from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, featuring Eric Miller and Adriel Zang; The Eric Miller Trio on Friday, July 15, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and jazz master Dave Len Scott on Sunday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., helming the club’s Jazz & Juice event.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2714. Tickets can be purchased on the website.