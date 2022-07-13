Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 7/14, 5 p.m. Still Willin’

Sat 7/16, 2 p.m. 6L6 Band

Sun 7/17, 2 p.m. Combo Deluxe

Tues 7/19, 5 p.m. Christy Fisher

Calavera Mexican Restaurant

747 S Main St, Cottonwood

928-634-9618

Open Mic July 17

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Thurs 7/14 Karaoke by AllStar (9 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Fri 7/15 Stage Dust (Country) (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Sat 7/16 DJ MICVH (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Tues 7/19 Keith & Jim (7-11 p.m.)

Old Corral Bar

11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

(928) 649-9495

Sun 7/17 NAZBA Blues Jam 2-5 p.m.

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Zadie’s Kitchen is open (inside the brewery) Thu-Mon at 2 p.m.

Fri 7/15 The Aspen Dirt Band (6-9 p.m.)

Sat 7/16 The Bo Wilson Band (6-9 p.m.)

Sun 7/17 Indie Ella (3-6 p.m.)

Tues 7/19 Drum Circle (4-7:30 p.m.) Cancelled if inclement weather

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928 554-4682

www.VinoDiSedona.com

7/13 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; JC (Jack Couchman) Acoustic Rock 6-9

7/14 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10

7/15 Kaleidoscope Redrocks, Acoustic Rock 3:30-5:30; Saffire Authentic Rock ‘n Roll 7-10

7/16 Wine Tasting w/ Music by Robin Bryer 3-5:30; Scott Jeffers Celtic, World Fusion 7-10

7/17 Scott Jeffers Celtic, World Fusion 6-9

7/18 Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country 6-9

7/19 KB Bren, Acoustic Rock 6-9

Sound Bites Grill

101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona

(928) 282–2713

www.SoundBitesGrill.com

Wed 7/13, 5 p.m. Wineaux Wednesday Patrick Ki & Robin Miller

Thurs 7/14, 6 p.m. Chill on the Hill Eric Miller & Patrick Ki

Fri 7/15, 6 p.m. Dance Night Eric Miller Trio

Sat 7/16, 6 p.m. Lisa Mitts Band

Sun 7/17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. David Len Scott

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Fri 7/15 - Tantrum Wines - Cottonwood 6-9

Tues 7/19 - 10/12 Lounge - Clarkdale 5-8

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Fri 7/15, 3:30-5:30 p.m, Happy Hour at Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona - Coalition Against Human Trafficking of Northern AZ Fundraiser

Lyndsay Cross

Thurs 7/14 Low Places Bar & Grill, 7-9 p.m.

Sat 7/16 - Robbie’s Restaurant, Rimrock, 6-8 p.m.

LaToBo

Fri., 7/22, 6-9 p.m, Tantrum Wines, 918 N. Main St., Old Town Cottonwood

Michael Peters

Thur., 7/14, 6-9 p.m., Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona

Fri., 7/15, 6-9 p.m., Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona

Sat., 7/16, 6-9 p.m., Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona

Sun., 7/17, 6-9 p.m., Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona

Renegade Band

American Legion Post No. 25

480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood

Sundays, 2-5 p.m., open to the public

Tommy Rocks

Aug. 20, 6 p.m. - Clarkdale Concert in the Park: Tommy Rocks the Beatles