Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge
910 Main St., Clarkdale
928-639-0800
1012Lounge.com
Thurs 7/14, 5 p.m. Still Willin’
Sat 7/16, 2 p.m. 6L6 Band
Sun 7/17, 2 p.m. Combo Deluxe
Tues 7/19, 5 p.m. Christy Fisher
Calavera Mexican Restaurant
747 S Main St, Cottonwood
928-634-9618
Open Mic July 17
Mooney’s Irish Pub
671 AZ-179, Sedona
928-282-2331
mooneysirishpubsedona.com
Thurs 7/14 Karaoke by AllStar (9 p.m.-1 a.m.)
Fri 7/15 Stage Dust (Country) (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)
Sat 7/16 DJ MICVH (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)
Tues 7/19 Keith & Jim (7-11 p.m.)
Old Corral Bar
11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville
(928) 649-9495
Sun 7/17 NAZBA Blues Jam 2-5 p.m.
Oak Creek Brewing Co.
2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona
928-204-1300
OakCreekBrew.com
Zadie’s Kitchen is open (inside the brewery) Thu-Mon at 2 p.m.
Fri 7/15 The Aspen Dirt Band (6-9 p.m.)
Sat 7/16 The Bo Wilson Band (6-9 p.m.)
Sun 7/17 Indie Ella (3-6 p.m.)
Tues 7/19 Drum Circle (4-7:30 p.m.) Cancelled if inclement weather
Vino Di Sedona
Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen
2575 W SR 89A
West Sedona
928 554-4682
www.VinoDiSedona.com
7/13 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; JC (Jack Couchman) Acoustic Rock 6-9
7/14 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10
7/15 Kaleidoscope Redrocks, Acoustic Rock 3:30-5:30; Saffire Authentic Rock ‘n Roll 7-10
7/16 Wine Tasting w/ Music by Robin Bryer 3-5:30; Scott Jeffers Celtic, World Fusion 7-10
7/17 Scott Jeffers Celtic, World Fusion 6-9
7/18 Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country 6-9
7/19 KB Bren, Acoustic Rock 6-9
Sound Bites Grill
101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona
(928) 282–2713
www.SoundBitesGrill.com
Wed 7/13, 5 p.m. Wineaux Wednesday Patrick Ki & Robin Miller
Thurs 7/14, 6 p.m. Chill on the Hill Eric Miller & Patrick Ki
Fri 7/15, 6 p.m. Dance Night Eric Miller Trio
Sat 7/16, 6 p.m. Lisa Mitts Band
Sun 7/17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. David Len Scott
MUSICIANS
Christy Fisher
Fri 7/15 - Tantrum Wines - Cottonwood 6-9
Tues 7/19 - 10/12 Lounge - Clarkdale 5-8
Kaleidoscope Redrocks
Gracie & Tivona Moskoff
Fri 7/15, 3:30-5:30 p.m, Happy Hour at Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona - Coalition Against Human Trafficking of Northern AZ Fundraiser
Lyndsay Cross
Thurs 7/14 Low Places Bar & Grill, 7-9 p.m.
Sat 7/16 - Robbie’s Restaurant, Rimrock, 6-8 p.m.
LaToBo
Fri., 7/22, 6-9 p.m, Tantrum Wines, 918 N. Main St., Old Town Cottonwood
Michael Peters
Thur., 7/14, 6-9 p.m., Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona
Fri., 7/15, 6-9 p.m., Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona
Sat., 7/16, 6-9 p.m., Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona
Sun., 7/17, 6-9 p.m., Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona
Renegade Band
American Legion Post No. 25
480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood
Sundays, 2-5 p.m., open to the public
Tommy Rocks
Aug. 20, 6 p.m. - Clarkdale Concert in the Park: Tommy Rocks the Beatles