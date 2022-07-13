Obituary: Judith L. Elsner
Judith L. Elsner
1932 - 2022
Judith L. Elsner, 89 years old, passed away at home in Cottonwood, Arizona, on June 18, 2022.
Preceded in death by husband Jerome Elsner, first husband Gerald Brown, brother David Duseberg, children Jeffrey and Janette Brown, and step-son Gregory Elsner.
Survived by sister Ruth Ann Roy, son James Brown, step-children Jeri Lea Elsner, Denine (David) Leroux, John (Glenn Todd) Elsner, Brian (Tracey) Elsner, Nancy (Phillip) DeNucci, Aric (Jenny) Elsner, nine step-grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren, and most beloved granddaughter, Jaelyn Brown.
Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Police nab suspect wanted in Catch 22
- Getting to Know Camp Verde Town Council candidates
- Cornville cell tower plans ‘suspended’
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Air attack responds to Casner Fire
- CVMO deputy selected for FBI Academy
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Swimmers perform CPR after near-drowning at Red Rock Crossing
- Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: