Wed, July 13
Obituary: Judith L. Elsner

Judith L. Elsner

Judith L. Elsner

Originally Published: July 13, 2022 10:38 a.m.

Judith L. Elsner

1932 - 2022

Judith L. Elsner, 89 years old, passed away at home in Cottonwood, Arizona, on June 18, 2022.

Preceded in death by husband Jerome Elsner, first husband Gerald Brown, brother David Duseberg, children Jeffrey and Janette Brown, and step-son Gregory Elsner.

Survived by sister Ruth Ann Roy, son James Brown, step-children Jeri Lea Elsner, Denine (David) Leroux, John (Glenn Todd) Elsner, Brian (Tracey) Elsner, Nancy (Phillip) DeNucci, Aric (Jenny) Elsner, nine step-grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren, and most beloved granddaughter, Jaelyn Brown.

Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com

