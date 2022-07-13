Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Benediction’ premiere July 15-21

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning historical drama “Benediction” showing July 15-21 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Legendary 20th century English poet Siegfried Sassoon’s life-long quest for personal salvation, through his experiences with family, war, his writing, and destructive relationships, goes unresolved; never realizing it can only come from within.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Terence Davies, “Benediction” explores the turbulent life of WWI poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden). The writer and soldier was a complex man who survived the horrors of fighting in the First World War and was decorated for his bravery but who became a vocal critic of the government’s continuation of the war when he returned from service.

His poetry was inspired by his experiences on the Western Front, and he became one of the leading war poets of the era. Adored by members of the aristocracy as well as stars of London’s literary and stage world, he embarked on affairs with several men as he attempted to come to terms with his homosexuality.

At the same time, broken by the horror of war, he made his life’s journey a quest for salvation, trying to find it within the conformity of marriage and religion.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 15, 16 and 17; and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, July 18, 19 and 21.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.