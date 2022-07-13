Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Both Sides of the Blade’ premiere July 15-21

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Both Sides of the Blade” showing July 15-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Winter in Paris. From acclaimed writer-director Claire Denis comes “Both Sides of the Blade” — the tale of a passionate love triangle.

Jean (Vincent Lindon) and Sara (Juliette Binoche) have been living together for 10 years. When they first met, Sara was living with François (Grégoire Colin), Jean’s best friend and an admirer from back when he played pro rugby. Jean and Sara love each other. One day, Sara sees François in the street. He does not notice her, but she is overcome by the sensation that her life could suddenly change.

François gets back in touch with Jean. For the first time in years, he suggests they start working together again. From here on, things spiral out of control.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 15, 16 and 17; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 18, 20 and 21.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.