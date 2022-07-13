Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Royal’ premiere July 15-21

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Royal” showing July 15-21 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“The Royal” is based on the powerful and inspiring true story of Willie Mays Aikens.

The promising career of Kansas City Royals slugger Willie Mays Aikens quickly turns disastrous because of drug addiction. Sentenced to prison, Aikens seeks redemption with his estranged family, friends and ultimately with himself.

Faith and family helped baseball legend Aikens survive his historically unjust incarceration, but he quickly finds upon his release that faith and family — and addiction and fame — are still as hard as hitting a curveball.

“The Royal” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 15-21. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 15, 16 and 17; 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19; and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 20 and 21.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.