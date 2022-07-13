Theatrikos continues 50th season with classic musical comedy ‘Nunsense’

FLAGSTAFF – Theatrikos, founded in 1972, continues the 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular musical comedies of the stage.

Theatrikos surveyed Northern Arizona audiences and asked, of all the shows over the past 50 years, which shows they most want to see again. “Nunsense” came in near the top of the list. This fourth show of Theatrikos’ 50th anniversary season runs July 22 to Aug. 14.

In “Nunsense,” disaster strikes rather hilariously at the Little Sisters of Hoboken, where the cook has accidentally poisoned most of the convent. Only five sisters remain, and with the health inspector on the way, the sisters devise a crazy plan to pay for the burials. A laugh-filled musical tour-de-force.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“’Nunsense’ is a fun musical that all are sure to enjoy,” director Dani Commanda said. “Our wonderful cast pulls out all the stops to make sure you are laughing the whole time you are watching the show. Prepare to be loud by the wonderful talent our fine community has to offer.”

Theatrikos continues to maintain cautious COVID safety protocols. The board of directors voted to continue to require masks of all audience members for all performances, but they no long must provide proof of vaccination for Friday and Saturday performances.

Sundays, there will be stricter safety protocols. On Sunday matinees, Theatrikos will continue to do social distancing and require proof of vaccination for all audience members. Concessions will also remain closed on Sunday matinees. Cast and crew are also required to show proof of vaccination.

Effective with TheatriKids performance workshop SpongeBob SquarePants opening Aug. 19, Theatrikos will follow Broadway League’s example and no longer require masks. They will be strongly encouraged and theater crew will continue to wear masks.

“Safety of our cast and crew and audience and our Flagstaff community is always our priority. As a public venue, a gathering of lots of people, we take our safety responsibility to the community very seriously,” said Theatrikos Executive Director Chris Verrill. “We’re not out of this yet. But we see the light at the end of the tunnel. My thanks to all of our patrons for their patience with these perpetually changing safety protocols.”

The usual opening night reception has been resumed due to relaxed COVID safety protocols. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com, by calling 928-774-1662, or by visiting the box office, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.

Theatrikos Theatre Company is located in the Doris Harper-White Playhouse, 11 W. Cherry Ave. in historic downtown Flagstaff.