Thunderstorm brings flood warning to Cottonwood, Jerome

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory connected to a “strong thunderstorm” near Cottonwood and Jerome.

At 12:58 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking the storm 15 miles northwest of Camp Verde. “This storm was nearly stationary,” the NWS reported.

The storm included winds “up to 40 mph, heavy rainfall and penny size hail.” Residents are cautioned to be alert when outside as gusty winds “could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.”

The NWS reported flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in the area. The flood advisory is in effect until 3:45 p.m.

“Rapid river rises will cause minor flooding in the advisory area,” NWS reported. “This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers: Oak Wash, Ash Creek, Verde River, Oak Creek, Blowout Creek, Cherry Creek, Munds Draw, Coyote Spring and Bitter Creek.”

Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Verde Village, Bridgeport, Jerome, Mingus Mountain Campground, Playground Group Campground, Tuzigoot National Monument, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and Potato Patch Campground.

While the advisory anticipates “minor flooding” of washes and creeks, some roads may become impassible. As most flood deaths occur in vehicles, drivers are urged to turn around and not chance crossing flooded roadways.