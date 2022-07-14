OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Thunderstorm brings flood warning to Cottonwood, Jerome Yavapai County lifts fire restrictions Yavapai County officials say Aug. 2 primary will move smoothly despite key resignations in Elections dept. County superintendent named to NAU Hall of Fame Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks Clarkdale suspect Update: Rain helps contain Casner Fire Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists Off-the-Ground Rescue Camp Verde tree-lover wins statewide award Down to 2, Clarkdale Council nominees talk about river, housing

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Thunderstorm brings flood warning to Cottonwood, Jerome

Dark clouds move over Cottonwood ahead of a thunderstorm Thursday. (ADOT)

Dark clouds move over Cottonwood ahead of a thunderstorm Thursday. (ADOT)

Originally Published: July 14, 2022 1:39 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory connected to a “strong thunderstorm” near Cottonwood and Jerome.

At 12:58 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking the storm 15 miles northwest of Camp Verde. “This storm was nearly stationary,” the NWS reported.

The storm included winds “up to 40 mph, heavy rainfall and penny size hail.” Residents are cautioned to be alert when outside as gusty winds “could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.”

The NWS reported flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in the area. The flood advisory is in effect until 3:45 p.m.

“Rapid river rises will cause minor flooding in the advisory area,” NWS reported. “This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers: Oak Wash, Ash Creek, Verde River, Oak Creek, Blowout Creek, Cherry Creek, Munds Draw, Coyote Spring and Bitter Creek.”

Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Verde Village, Bridgeport, Jerome, Mingus Mountain Campground, Playground Group Campground, Tuzigoot National Monument, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and Potato Patch Campground.

While the advisory anticipates “minor flooding” of washes and creeks, some roads may become impassible. As most flood deaths occur in vehicles, drivers are urged to turn around and not chance crossing flooded roadways.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News