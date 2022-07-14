Yavapai County lifts fire restrictions
PRESCOTT – Yavapai County will lift the Stage 2 fire restrictions and outdoor fire ban effective Friday, July 15.
The restrictions have been in place across Northern Arizona since late May. Coconino National Forest lifted its restrictions June 28.
Yavapai County and U.S. Forest Service personnel determined recent precipitation had lowered the fire danger, according to a Thursday news release.
“There has been an increase in precipitation within the county,” Yavapai County Emergency Manager Ashley Ahlquist said in the announcement. “Prescott National Forest has seen anywhere from 0.66 to 4.66 inches throughout the forest. In addition to the increased precipitation, the forecast for continuing rain in the coming weeks and the moderating fire indices support rescinding the restrictions.”
The decision affects Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde and unincorporated areas in the vicinity, as well as the Quad-City area and all locations in the Northern, Central, Eastern and Southern fire ordinance zones in the county.
“We recognize the inconvenience of imposing these restrictions in our communities, but I appreciate everyone who worked hard to protect our local forests and homes,” said Mary Mallory, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “The fire danger within Yavapai County is a significant concern, and we appreciate your efforts to protect our great county.”
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- Air attack responds to Casner Fire
- Police nab suspect wanted in Catch 22
- Getting to Know Camp Verde Town Council candidates
- Restaurant Impossible comes to Cottonwood
- Cornville cell tower plans ‘suspended’
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Swimmers perform CPR after near-drowning at Red Rock Crossing
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: