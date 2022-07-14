Yavapai County lifts fire restrictions

PRESCOTT – Yavapai County will lift the Stage 2 fire restrictions and outdoor fire ban effective Friday, July 15.

The restrictions have been in place across Northern Arizona since late May. Coconino National Forest lifted its restrictions June 28.

Yavapai County and U.S. Forest Service personnel determined recent precipitation had lowered the fire danger, according to a Thursday news release.

“There has been an increase in precipitation within the county,” Yavapai County Emergency Manager Ashley Ahlquist said in the announcement. “Prescott National Forest has seen anywhere from 0.66 to 4.66 inches throughout the forest. In addition to the increased precipitation, the forecast for continuing rain in the coming weeks and the moderating fire indices support rescinding the restrictions.”

The decision affects Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde and unincorporated areas in the vicinity, as well as the Quad-City area and all locations in the Northern, Central, Eastern and Southern fire ordinance zones in the county.

“We recognize the inconvenience of imposing these restrictions in our communities, but I appreciate everyone who worked hard to protect our local forests and homes,” said Mary Mallory, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “The fire danger within Yavapai County is a significant concern, and we appreciate your efforts to protect our great county.”