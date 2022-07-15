OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks suspect from 2015 Thunderstorm brings flood warning to Cottonwood, Jerome Yavapai County lifts fire restrictions Yavapai County officials say Aug. 2 primary will move smoothly despite key resignations in Elections dept. County superintendent named to NAU Hall of Fame Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks Clarkdale suspect Update: Rain helps contain Casner Fire Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists Off-the-Ground Rescue Camp Verde tree-lover wins statewide award

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks suspect from 2015

Jefferson E. Perales (YCSO)

Jefferson E. Perales (YCSO)

Originally Published: July 15, 2022 12:49 p.m.

It’s day 15 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding Jefferson E. Perales.

On Aug. 23, 2015, Perales arranged to meet with a female he believed to be 16 years old for sex in the Sedona area. Perales met the subject at a Sedona Hotel and offered $80 for sexual intercourse. He was subsequently arrested.

Perales has since failed to appear in court. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $100,000 bond for Child Prostitution. Perales is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on White Bear Road in Sedona.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of #15 of “Catch 22” you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News