I-17: McGuireville exit to close, lanes narrow

Originally Published: July 16, 2022 4:47 p.m.

RIMROCK – The signs are up. Residents of the Beaver Creek communities should be prepared for the nightly closure of a major access point, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

On northbound Interstate 17, the McGuireville exit ramp (exit 293/Cornville Road) is expected to be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night starting Sunday, July 17, and ending Thursday morning, July 21. The closure is for roadway maintenance.

At the same time, I-17 will be narrowed to one lane from milepost 293 to 294. The lane will have a width limit of 14 feet. According to ADOT, motorists wishing to exit at McGuireville will need to continue driving north to exit 298, the junction with State Route 179, and return south on I-17 to exit 293.

Drivers should proceed with caution and watch for maintenance personnel and equipment.

Meanwhile in the same area of I-17, the installation of fiber-optic cable continues and will narrow lanes in both directions July 18-20.

Southbound 1-17 near Cornville Road (milepost 294-293) will be narrowed to one lane Wednesday, July 20, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closer to Camp Verde, northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane at milepost 288 near State Route 260 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 18. Then a little farther north, I-17 will be narrowed to one lane from SR 260 to the Arena Del Loma overpass (milepost 288-289) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near the Verde River Bridge in Camp Verde (milepost 288) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.

