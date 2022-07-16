OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
No prosecution of teen accused of terrorist threat Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks suspect from 2015 Thunderstorm brings flood warning to Cottonwood, Jerome Yavapai County lifts fire restrictions Yavapai County officials say Aug. 2 primary will move smoothly despite key resignations in Elections dept. County superintendent named to NAU Hall of Fame Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks Clarkdale suspect Update: Rain helps contain Casner Fire Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists Off-the-Ground Rescue

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No prosecution of teen accused of terrorist threat

Mingus Union High School (Verde Independent File photo)

Mingus Union High School (Verde Independent File photo)

Originally Published: July 16, 2022 11:15 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – An 18-year-old man, arrested just before he was due to graduate from Mingus Union High School this year, is no longer facing a felony charge of making “terrorist” threats.

In fact, Noah Lee Rhebb faces no charges as the Yavapai County Attorney’s office opted not to prosecute “due to low likelihood of conviction,” according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

“At this point all areas to substantiate these charges have been investigated, and detectives have no further evidence to assist the county attorney to move forward with charging,” CPD spokesman Sgt. Chad Sinn told The Verde Independent Friday.

Rhebb allegedly made a threat against fellow students in a social media post. Within a few days, it was brought to the attention of MUHS officials. They notified the police.

Rhebb was arrested May 25, which was a day after a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, horrified the nation, including local police.

At the time, however, CPD noted the threat allegedly made by Rhebb was more general than specific.

“I've had multiple discussions with our County Attorney Sheila Polk regarding this case,” CPD Chief Steve Gesell said. “We both agree this is clearly a case where the ‘signs were there.’ The lack of specificity in the threat is the crux of the issue and highlights the limitations of the justice system.”

Gesell added there may be future legislation “with Ms. Polk’s help” in the next session of the Arizona Legislature to address the issue.

“Ideally, this would add tools to protect the public and mitigate the offender's future propensity for violence,” Gesell said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News