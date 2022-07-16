No prosecution of teen accused of terrorist threat

COTTONWOOD – An 18-year-old man, arrested just before he was due to graduate from Mingus Union High School this year, is no longer facing a felony charge of making “terrorist” threats.

In fact, Noah Lee Rhebb faces no charges as the Yavapai County Attorney’s office opted not to prosecute “due to low likelihood of conviction,” according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

“At this point all areas to substantiate these charges have been investigated, and detectives have no further evidence to assist the county attorney to move forward with charging,” CPD spokesman Sgt. Chad Sinn told The Verde Independent Friday.

Rhebb allegedly made a threat against fellow students in a social media post. Within a few days, it was brought to the attention of MUHS officials. They notified the police.

Rhebb was arrested May 25, which was a day after a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, horrified the nation, including local police.

At the time, however, CPD noted the threat allegedly made by Rhebb was more general than specific.

“I've had multiple discussions with our County Attorney Sheila Polk regarding this case,” CPD Chief Steve Gesell said. “We both agree this is clearly a case where the ‘signs were there.’ The lack of specificity in the threat is the crux of the issue and highlights the limitations of the justice system.”

Gesell added there may be future legislation “with Ms. Polk’s help” in the next session of the Arizona Legislature to address the issue.

“Ideally, this would add tools to protect the public and mitigate the offender's future propensity for violence,” Gesell said.