OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Slight chance for more rain in this week’s forecast Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks fugitive from June incident Camp Verde meat plant gets funding Beaver Creek School raises primary tax for paving project Farm store sprouts new food adventure for locals Catch 22: Law enforcement offers $1,000 fugitive I-17: McGuireville exit to close, lanes narrow No prosecution of teen accused of terrorist threat Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks suspect from 2015 Thunderstorm brings flood warning to Cottonwood, Jerome

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Local farmers supply food assistance
Manzanita reaches out to farmer’s markets for food sharing

From left, Rebecca Serratos of Prescott Farmer’s Market, Melissa Monahan of Supernatural Sprouts, and Michael Grover of Manzanita Outreach gather to load locally grown produce into the Manzanita Outreach truck at Whipstone Farm in Paulden on June 8, 2022. (Submitted photo)

From left, Rebecca Serratos of Prescott Farmer’s Market, Melissa Monahan of Supernatural Sprouts, and Michael Grover of Manzanita Outreach gather to load locally grown produce into the Manzanita Outreach truck at Whipstone Farm in Paulden on June 8, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: July 17, 2022 9:07 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY – Food pantries are generally not associated with high-quality food. A traditional food pantry receives the excess, unwanted, or nearly-expired food that is unsellable through main-stream channels.

However, local nonprofit Manzanita Outreach is bringing locally produced, farm-fresh produce, meat and dairy products to its food-sharing events, according to a news release.

“Food assistance is a much bigger part of our community than most people realize. Manzanita Outreach alone has served nearly 20% of the residents of the Verde Valley since the start of 2021,” Manzanita Outreach Executive Director Ben Burke stated. “If we want to increase the overall health of our community, one of the most effective ways to do that is to increase the nutritional content of the food provided through food assistance programs. That’s what we’re doing.”

Thousands of pounds of fresh, locally grown produce has been distributed through Manzanita Outreach’s Community Food Sharing program in the Verde Valley in the organization’s ongoing pilot program with Prescott Farmers Market and Pinnacle Prevention. This produce includes staples such as lettuces, spinach, carrots, beets, herbs, onions, microgreens, a variety of other greens and root vegetables and more.

The focus of the pilot program has been on seniors, with hundreds of Verde Valley seniors receiving produce as a result the collaboration. Moving forward, the organizations are expanding to serve a greater population of the community.

“This helps both farmers and our neighbors,” said Rebecca Serratos, vendor development coordinator at Prescott Farmers Market. “Farmers are paid market prices for their products, and families get the dense nutrition they need to thrive in challenging times.”

Farmers are enthusiastic about helping their neighbors. Melissa Monahan, owner of SuperNatural Sprouts, was a participant in the latest farm pick up on June 8. “I am honored to be part of this great food-sharing opportunity. Not only was it a boost for my business, but especially warmed my heart knowing these boxes were going to seniors.”

Any person growing food in the Verde Valley interested in selling their produce into the food-assistance supply chain may reach out to Ben Burke at ben@manzanitaoutreach.org for more information.

ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News