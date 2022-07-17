Obituary: Jeffrey L. Pease

Jeffrey L. Pease

1951 - 2022

Jeffrey L. Pease, 70, Cottonwood, Arizona, went to heaven to be with the Lord on June 19, 2022.



Jeff was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 3, 1951.





Surviving are his son Jeffrey Tyler Pease (wife Katlynn) and their two sons Jensen and Chase, of Ridgeley, West Virginia. Surviving also are Jeff’s parents, Rev. Jack and Peggy Pease of Cottonwood, Arizona; brother Paul Pease of Cottonwood, Arizona; sister Deborah Murphy of Oakland, Maryland; and sister Jane Lindenstruth of Cottonwood, Arizona.



Jeff was a stone mason by trade, working in brick, marble and tile. He was a Christian testimony to friends and family and was loved by both young and old.



A memorial service will be held on August 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Verde Valley Nazarene church on Rt 260 in Cottonwood. A private interment will take place later.



Information provided by the family.