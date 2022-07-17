Obituary: Louise Barnett

Louise Barnett passed away on July 11, 2022.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1377 E. Hombre Drive in Cottonwood on Monday, July 18, 2022. Visitation will start at 12:00 p.m., with the service following at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow services at Cottonwood Cemetery.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



