Obituary: Margaret C. Contreras

Margaret C. Contreras

1930 - 2022

Margaret C. Contreras of Clarkdale, Arizona passed away on July 7, 2022 at her home in Clarkdale. She was born March 13, 1930 in Jerome, Arizona to Juan and Adela Chavez.





Margaret was the mother of six children (including one with special needs). She was a long-time parishioner of Linus Catholic Church in Norwalk, California, and Immaculate Heart Conception in Cottonwood, Arizona. She will be remembered for her love of all people and her beautiful oil paintings.



Surviving family; four sons, one daughter, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one brother survives in the family of nine children.





“Thank you, Mom, for teaching us the power of laughter and prayer; May you rest in perfect peace.”



Visitation will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., with the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery.



