Phoenix’s 12.3% inflation among highest in U.S.
By Neetish Basnet, Cronkite News
Originally Published: July 17, 2022 10:07 a.m.
Most Read
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- Restaurant Impossible comes to Cottonwood
- Air attack responds to Casner Fire
- Thunderstorm brings flood warning to Cottonwood, Jerome
- Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks Clarkdale suspect
- Yavapai County lifts fire restrictions
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- Swimmers perform CPR after near-drowning at Red Rock Crossing
- Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: