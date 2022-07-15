OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks court-dodger Committee Fire triples in size after stormy winds Slight chance for more rain in this week’s forecast Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks fugitive from June incident Camp Verde meat plant gets funding Beaver Creek School raises primary tax for paving project Farm store sprouts new food adventure for locals Catch 22: Law enforcement offers $1,000 fugitive I-17: McGuireville exit to close, lanes narrow

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde

A July 15, 2022, head-on collision on State Route 260 east of Camp Verde resulted in the death of one person. (Photo courtesy Camp Verde Marshal's Office)

A July 15, 2022, head-on collision on State Route 260 east of Camp Verde resulted in the death of one person. (Photo courtesy Camp Verde Marshal's Office)

Originally Published: July 18, 2022 12:48 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – A head-on collision Friday, July 15, east of Camp Verde claimed the life of a college student. The incident occurred near the scene of another fatal crash two weeks earlier.

According to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Luciano Diettes, 21, a citizen of Colombia, was driving east in a 2006 Ford Escape and crossed into the westbound lane near milepost 236. His vehicle collided with a 2020 semi-truck driven by Nabi Nabiyev of Malverne, New York.

Diettes, who was residing in Angola, Indiana, while attending Trine University, was pronounced dead on scene. Nabiyev declined medical treatment and appeared to have only minor injuries, according to CVMO.

Diettes next of kin and the Colombia Embassy were both notified of his death by the Marshal’s Office.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. It was similar to a July 1 head-on crash that took the life of Dixie Moffett-Bradford on the same stretch of two-lane road.

CVMO reminds all motorists of the hazards of distracted driving. In Arizona, it is illegal to use a phone to call or text while driving unless the device is hands-free (Arizona Revised Statutes 28-914).

The Marshal’s Office outlined for visiting motorists:

  • Avoid grooming and eating while driving.
  • Avoid responding to text messages while driving.
  • Avoid daydreaming when driving.
  • Avoid adjusting your GPS while driving
  • Use caution while adjusting radio or climate controls
  • Talking on a cell phone while driving is one of the most common causes of distracted driving.

AZDPS.gov/handsfree

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News