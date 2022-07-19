OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks man on weapons violation Committee Fire unchanged, residents told to be in 'Ready' status Camp Verde biker dies in SR 260 crash Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks court-dodger Committee Fire triples in size after stormy winds Slight chance for more rain in this week’s forecast Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks fugitive from June incident Camp Verde meat plant gets funding Beaver Creek School raises primary tax for paving project

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde biker dies in SR 260 crash

Photo courtesy Camp Verde Marshal's Office

Photo courtesy Camp Verde Marshal's Office

Originally Published: July 19, 2022 12:05 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – A Camp Verde man died Monday night in a collision on State Route 260 near Interstate 17.

Kyle Roberson, 29, was operating a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it collided with a 2018 Ford pickup driven by Gary Taylor of Phoenix at around 5:48 p.m., according to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

Roberson was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe injuries, CVMO stated. He was transported by air ambulance to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he was reported deceased.

According to CVMO, Taylor suffered minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.

The cause and details of the collision are under investigation. The Department of Public Safety’s REACT team responded to the scene to reconstruct the incident.

This is the third fatality on SR 260 this month. Luciano Diettes of Colombia died on SR 260 east of Camp Verde on July 15. On July 1, Dixie Moffett-Bradford of Nevada also died near milepost 236 east of town.

“Preliminary investigations into these accidents indicate a combination of speed and ‘distracted driving’ may have resulted in these collisions,” a news release from CVMO stated. “According to the NHTSA, 8.5% of fatal car accidents in 2019 were due to distracted driving.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News