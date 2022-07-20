Arizona Downs kicks off 2022 summer season with live racing on Mondays, Saturdays through Sept. 5

Live horse racing returned to Prescott Valley on June 25, as Arizona Downs opened for its 2022 season at 10501 E. Highway 89A.

Arizona Downs General Manager Mike Weiss stated in a news release that with new amenities and live racing scheduled twice a week into early September, he is excited to get fans back out to the track.

“Mondays and Saturdays through September 5th, fans will be able to enjoy live racing events at Arizona Downs,” Weiss added. “We spent the off-season getting ready.”

Physical improvements to the track for 2022 include upgrades to its surface and the addition of moisture controls. New exotic wagers are also expected to generate excitement, Weiss added.

“Never before have our guests had access to as many betting options and services as they will in the 2022 season,” he stated in the release.

As the summer continues, a third day of live racing is planned for Tuesdays during August.

More about Arizona Downs

Arizona Downs’ summer racing season includes live thoroughbred and quarter-horse racing. The complex features a mile-long racetrack and a spacious venue with concession stands, a restaurant and bar with scenic views, more than 150 in-house TV screens and mutuel and self-bet machines. A full buffet is offered on live race days.

The racetrack is also open for simulcast wagering at 9 a.m. daily, with a deli and full bar available throughout the day.

To make reservations, call 928-227-1996. For more information about Arizona Downs, visit arizonadowns.com, facebook.com/ArizonaDownsRacetrack/ and instagram.com/arizonadownsracetrack/.

