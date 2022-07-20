Clarkdale welcomes The Invincible Grins to center stage in Town Park Concert Series

Saturday, July 23, the Invincible Grins will perform an eclectic mix of rock ‘n’ roll at Clarkdale Town Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arrive early to claim your perfect spot on the grass.

“Clarkdale Concerts in the Park are experiencing record turnout this year,” said Joni Westcott, Town of Clarkdale’s Parks and Recreation manager. “We look forward to seeing many of our friends and neighbors enjoying this next show featuring the Invincible Grin.”

Born in the Verde Valley of Arizona, The Invincible Grins fuse eclecticism with unbridled enthusiasm, creating a unique and danceable style of rock ‘n’ roll. Marrying strong and original songwriting with undeniable groove, the Grins draw inspiration from such artists as Tom Waits, Woody Guthrie, Andrew Bird, Talking Heads, Morphine, and Goran Bregovic, and have also been accused of sounding like “Gogol Bordello meets Fleetwood Mac.” Their music has been described as “funked-up folk,” and simply, “…like fun!” The Invincible Grins remind you to enjoy the ride and dance along.

The 50/50 raffle is back this year! The full concert schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, Clarkdale.az.gov. Bring your chairs, water and snacks, or plan to visit one of the local restaurants or concert vendors. Dogs are welcome on a leash and under control and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.



The Clarkdale Parks & Recreation Department thanks State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin for being the 2022 Concerts in the Park sponsor.

As always, the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. Concert Hotline: 928-639-2492.