Dave Clark to play Vino Di Sedona

Recording artist Dave Clark returns to the Verde Valley for one rockin’ night of exciting classic rock favorites at Vino Di Sedona.

The performance takes place on Saturday, July 23, 7-10 p.m. on the beautiful outdoor patio.

Clark has a full-length album (Rock City) to his credit and another in the works (to be called Arizona), and a few select tracks from each week be featured. However, the majority of the performance will be a captivating mix of classic rock favorites from the 1960s-‘90s. Songs come from bands such as Led Zeppelin, Journey, Eagles, Beatles, Bon-Jovi, REO Speedwagon, Tom Petty, Asia, Cheap Trick, Badfinger and Crosby Stills & Nash, to name a few.

Clark is a full-time performer based just outside Phoenix and performs about 200 shows each year.

Learn more about Clark or see his videos on DaveClarkMusician.com.

Vino Di Sedona is at 2575 SR 89A in Sedona. Call 928-554-4682.