Dave Rentz performs July 20 at Clark Memorial Library

Come join the fun for the closing day of the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program at Clark Memorial Library on Wednesday, July 20, from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate the day with local musician Dave Rentz performing at 3 p.m. Prizes for the top readers. Snacks provided by Friends of Clark Memorial Library.

It’s not too late to register and be eligible for reading prizes. Call the library at 928-634-5423 for more info or visit http://www.yavapailibrary.org/clarkdale. Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.