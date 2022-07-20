Jazz & Blues on Sound Bites Grill menu this weekend

Two hot acts are set to hit the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom Stage this weekend with the Chris Counelis Jazz Quartet playing Friday, July 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Mother Road Trio playing Saturday, July 23, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Beautiful lighting, a professional sound system and a New York City supper-club-ambiance, turn this upscale restaurant into the perfect venue to see, listen and dance to talented bands, up close and personal.

Saxophonist Chris Counelis grew up surrounded by jazz and Big Band music. He studied at Berklee College of Music while still in high school and attended The University of North Texas for four years, majoring in jazz performance before coming to Sedona and settling down in Red Rock Country.

He is joined on stage by jazz master Dave Len Scot, bass man Troy Perkins and drummer Adam Clark.

Perkins is the most versatile and sought-after bass playing musician in the Verde Valley. His father was a bass player and composer, so Troy was raised with a bow in his hand. Additionally, Troy makes bass guitars, and the list of his talents is endless.

On drums, Adam Clark is considered one of the best. He keeps the beat solid an/d steady and can riff with the best of them.

Dave Len Scott on trumpet and piano completes the jazz quartet. He is a virtuoso on both instruments. Coming from Las Vegas where he first set up his residency.

If you love jazz, groove up this weekend at Sound Bites.

Now, for you Blues lovers, The Mother Road Trio brings it home. This Flagstaff-based band featuring upright-bass, guitar, vocals and harmonica plays American originals and covers, plus a lively mix of blues, country, standards, old time, jazz, Motown, rock and swing.

Their style is as diverse as Rt. 66 itself, and they bring a plethora of great music to every stage they grace.

Sammy McRae is top dog on harmonica playing a crazy stream of notes on the magic blow harp that awes.

With a genuinely soulful voice, and the ability to get a crowd up on their feet begging for more. This quick-witted showman, has been a “Blues Ambassador” in the Southwest for over 20 years, pleasing audiences far and wide with his engaging stage presence.

Mike Shiner, the band’s bass bombardier and vocal powerhouse, is classically trained, breaking hearts and taking names with his seismic vocals and charm. With a degree from Berklee College of Music, Mike holds down the bottom, and brings both swagger and academic polish to this dynamic trio.

Guitarist Larry Czarneck started out in the explosive music scene in Chicago. Larry’s virtuoso guitar playing drives the trio’s infectious rhythm with precision and panache. Larry has cultivated a unique blend of bluesy licks and tricks thrilling crowds with his impressive playing and singing, along with his expressive stage capers.

Other Sedona musical luminaries will be featured during the week: Patrick Ki on Wineaux Wednesday, July 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Chill on the Hill with Eric Miller on Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., and Corey Spector on Sunday, July 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2714. Tickets can be purchased via website.