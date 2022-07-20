National Theatre of London’s ‘Prima Facie’ premieres July 24

The National Theatre of London continues its new season with its acclaimed new production of “Prima Facie” showing in Sedona on Sunday, July 24 at 4 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Jodie Comer makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play “Prima Facie.”

Tessa (Comer) is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

“Prima Facie” takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.

Note: “Prima Facie” includes sensitive subject matter including reference to sex, violence and rape.



Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.