Robin Miller, Jerry McFarland on stage at Bella Vita Ristorante

Once again Bella Vita Ristorante features two of Sedona’s ever-popular minstrels.

On Friday, July 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jerry McFarland plays on the beautiful Bella Vita Ristorante outside stage, singing his heart out for those who enjoy a fine Italian meal while being serenaded and entertained.

A seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs performed with poise and confidence acquired from pleasing countless audiences, he gives it all when he plays.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics. Take your pick…Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical; covers of Elton, Petty, Billy Joel, Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

On Saturday, July 23, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., recording artist Robin Miller takes the stage.

Miller is a Sedona recording artist with more than a dozen albums under his belt. He is one of the most respected and loved musicians in Sedona, with decades of performing in the community.

Miller is a virtuoso guitar player playing with numerous bands in the area including the ever-popular Green Light Dance Band.

When he plays, he puts his entire soul into every performance. He is a local favorite with a huge following.

Covering decades of classic rock songs, he plays each and every one with his unique and engaging style.

Make it a point to enjoy great live music by Jerry McFarland and Robin Miller this weekend.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.