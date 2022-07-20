Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Forgiven’ premiere July 22-28

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Forgiven” showing July 22-28 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“The Forgiven” stars Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain and Academy Award-nominee Ralph Fiennes.

Everything must be faced.

Speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party, wealthy Londoners David and Jo Henninger (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy.

Arriving late at the grand villa with the debauched party raging, the couple attempts to cover up the incident with the collusion of the local police. But when the boy’s father arrives seeking justice, the stage is set for a tension-filled culture clash in which David and Jo must come to terms with their fateful act and its shattering consequences.

Based on acclaimed writer Lawrence Osborne’s haunting novel, “The Forgiven” combines searing sensuality, cinematic artistry and unexpected twists as East meets West and old world accountability collides with modern indifference.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, July 22, 25 and 26; and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 23, 24, 27 and 28. There are additional matinee shows scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.