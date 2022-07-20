WWE Sunday Stunner comes to Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY – For the first time ever, WWE Sunday Stunner comes to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley for an Oct. 16, 7 p.m. performance.

Tickets start at $15 (+fees) and are now on Ticketmaster.com and at the arena box office. Limited VIP packages are available. This will be a full night of entertainment you won’t want to miss.

See Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus in a Street Fight, and New Day, Raquel Rodriguez and The Usos. (Fight Card is subject to change. )

For those who want a one-of-a-kind experience, there will also be limited WWE Superstar Experience and Walk the Aisle Packages available. These packages include items such as premium Ringside Seat, Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunity with WWE Superstars, and much more. These packages and full details are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Learn more about WWE events at WWE.com.

The Findlay Toyota Center is a 6,000-seat venue, located in Prescott Valley and serving the Prescott, Sedona and Flagstaff metro areas. The venue hosts concerts, sporting events, motorsports, and community events. Major events have included Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley, Mannheim Steamroller, James Taylor, Toby Keith, Chicago, and Stevie Nicks. Learn more at www.findlaytoyotacenter.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. See FindlayToyotaCenter.com.