Catch 22: Law enforcement seeking convicted molester
It’s Day 21 of Yavapai Silent Witness Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Gabriel Osorio-Jaramillo.
On December 3, 2007, Osorio-Jaramillo met with four girls ranging from 13-14 years of age who had ditched school for the day and took them to Goldwater Lake. While at the lake, Osorio-Jaramillo separated one of the 13-year-olds from the group and fondled her repeatedly. He was aware of the girls’ ages at the time. He was later convicted of child molestation and sex abuse and sentenced to 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. He was later released on probation and has now violated his probation.
Osorio-Jaramillo is wanted on a Nationwide extraditable Probation Violation warrant stemming from those charges. He is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male 5 feet 10 inches tall 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a large cross on his left upper arm. His last known address was in the 500 block of 1st Street in Prescott.
If you provide information leading to Osorio-Jaramillo’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
- Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde
- Camp Verde biker dies in SR 260 crash
- Committee Fire unchanged, residents told to be in 'Ready' status
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- I-17: McGuireville exit to close, lanes narrow
- Restaurant Impossible comes to Cottonwood
- Yavapai County lifts fire restrictions
- Camp Verde meat plant gets funding
- Thunderstorm brings flood warning to Cottonwood, Jerome
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Camp Verde biker dies in SR 260 crash
- Committee Fire unchanged, residents told to be in 'Ready' status
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: