Adopt a Child (or more)

Ahdrina

Ahdrina

Originally Published: July 22, 2022 12:06 a.m.

At the Arizona Department of Child Safety Arizona, children come into care through no fault of their own and often have trauma they carry with them. When children placed in care are not able to safely return home due to neglect, abandonment or abuse, an adoptive family is sought. Becoming an adoptive parent requires patience, understanding and a desire to better the life of a child. Learn more about these and other adoptable Arizona children at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.

Ahdrina is very compassionate and bonds easily with people — and loves to make people happy when they feel sad. Her favorite TV show is “Dora the Explorer” because she shares her same sense of adventure. Ahdrina aspires to go to college one day and become an FBI agent. Get to know Ahdrina at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/ahdrina

Xavier

Xavier L. is a joyful and curious boy who likes to play video games – especially Fortnite. He loves basketball, Transformers toys, Hot Wheels and working on origami. Xavier’s favorite subject in school is science and he dreams of becoming an inventor. Get to know Xavier at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/xavier-l

