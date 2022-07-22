Adopt a Child (or more)
At the Arizona Department of Child Safety Arizona, children come into care through no fault of their own and often have trauma they carry with them. When children placed in care are not able to safely return home due to neglect, abandonment or abuse, an adoptive family is sought. Becoming an adoptive parent requires patience, understanding and a desire to better the life of a child. Learn more about these and other adoptable Arizona children at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.
Ahdrina is very compassionate and bonds easily with people — and loves to make people happy when they feel sad. Her favorite TV show is “Dora the Explorer” because she shares her same sense of adventure. Ahdrina aspires to go to college one day and become an FBI agent. Get to know Ahdrina at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/ahdrina
Xavier L. is a joyful and curious boy who likes to play video games – especially Fortnite. He loves basketball, Transformers toys, Hot Wheels and working on origami. Xavier’s favorite subject in school is science and he dreams of becoming an inventor. Get to know Xavier at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/xavier-l
- Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde
- Camp Verde biker dies in SR 260 crash
- Committee Fire unchanged, residents told to be in 'Ready' status
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- I-17: McGuireville exit to close, lanes narrow
- Restaurant Impossible comes to Cottonwood
- Yavapai County lifts fire restrictions
- Camp Verde meat plant gets funding
- Thunderstorm brings flood warning to Cottonwood, Jerome
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Camp Verde biker dies in SR 260 crash
- Committee Fire unchanged, residents told to be in 'Ready' status
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: