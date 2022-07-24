Alcantara gets rezoning approval for resort plans
Originally Published: July 24, 2022 12:20 a.m.
Most Read
- Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde
- Camp Verde biker dies in SR 260 crash
- Committee Fire unchanged, residents told to be in 'Ready' status
- I-17: McGuireville exit to close, lanes narrow
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Camp Verde meat plant gets funding
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- Restaurant Impossible comes to Cottonwood
- Farm store sprouts new food adventure for locals
- Committee Fire triples in size after stormy winds
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde
- Camp Verde biker dies in SR 260 crash
- Committee Fire unchanged, residents told to be in 'Ready' status
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: