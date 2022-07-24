Obituary: John P. Fleck
John P. Fleck
1951 - 2022
John P. Fleck of Camp Verde passed away on June 13, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Lee and Madeleine Fleck.
John was a Rancher at Rainbow Acres. He enjoyed swimming, church and music.
John was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Madeleine, and sister Jeanne, and is survived by a number of cousins.
Please send contributions to Rainbow Acres, 2120 Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Westcott Funeral Home.
