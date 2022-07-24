OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Driver in 2019 hit-and-run found guilty House lost in Sedona Fire Alcantara gets rezoning approval for resort plans County Recorder says farewell after threats City welcomes rentals as sawdust fills the air Catch 22: Law Enforcement seeks fugitive accused of DUI, child abuse Fake fentanyl turns up in Camp Verde arrest Catch 22: Law enforcement seeking convicted molester Sedona Fire crews receive lifesaving award Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks convicted auto thief

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Mary Lou Lane

Mary Lou Lane

Mary Lou Lane

Originally Published: July 24, 2022 10:01 a.m.

Mary Lou Lane

1936 - 2022

Mary Lou Lane of Rimrock, Arizona passed away July 9, 2022 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Mary was born to Pearl and Bert Lawhead June 17, 1936 in Prescott, Arizona. She grew up in Flagstaff, Arizona. Mary spent most of her life in Rimrock, Arizona with her husband and family.

After her husband passed away in 2010, it was her and her puppy Rush. She enjoyed horse back riding, gardening, visiting with family, and making “Munga Cookies” for her great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her son Bill and her beloved husband Jerry. She is survived by her kids; Cindy, Amy, Gene, Lisa (Blue), and many nieces and nephews. She is “Munga” to numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is already greatly missed.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date and time. Please share condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News