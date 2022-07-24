Obituary: Mary Lou Lane

Mary Lou Lane

1936 - 2022

Mary Lou Lane of Rimrock, Arizona passed away July 9, 2022 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Mary was born to Pearl and Bert Lawhead June 17, 1936 in Prescott, Arizona. She grew up in Flagstaff, Arizona. Mary spent most of her life in Rimrock, Arizona with her husband and family.

After her husband passed away in 2010, it was her and her puppy Rush. She enjoyed horse back riding, gardening, visiting with family, and making “Munga Cookies” for her great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her son Bill and her beloved husband Jerry. She is survived by her kids; Cindy, Amy, Gene, Lisa (Blue), and many nieces and nephews. She is “Munga” to numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is already greatly missed.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date and time. Please share condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.