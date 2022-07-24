Obituary: Susan Carnahan

Susan Carnahan

1947 - 2022

Susan (Marshall) Carnahan, was born at high noon on the 29th day of March, 1947 to Charles and Laura Marshall in the city of Santa Monica, California.



She left us on the 8th day of July, 2022 at the tender age of 75.



Musician, Rock Climber, Gardener, Seamstress, Chef, Teller of Tales, and Mother; Sue was an Adventurer of Life; all go and no quit.



She loved her brothers, William and James very much; more than she could ever say in life.



Sue is survived by her son, Dylan, who she called the “light of my life” and her “coogleboogle”.



Many tears have and will be shed for her; she will be missed.