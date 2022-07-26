OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Clarkdale man sentenced to 20.5 years for drug-fueled manslaughter Lightning starts blaze south of VOC Driver in 2019 hit-and-run found guilty House lost in Sedona Fire Alcantara gets rezoning approval for resort plans County Recorder says farewell after threats City welcomes rentals as sawdust fills the air Catch 22: Law Enforcement seeks fugitive accused of DUI, child abuse Fake fentanyl turns up in Camp Verde arrest Catch 22: Law enforcement seeking convicted molester

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale man sentenced to 20.5 years for drug-fueled manslaughter

Troy Freeman Hockett

Troy Freeman Hockett

Originally Published: July 26, 2022 6:46 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – A Clarkdale man who blamed methamphetamine for the killing of a neighbor nearly two years ago, was sentenced to a lengthy stay in prison.

Monday, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff sentenced Troy Freeman Hockett, 47, to 20.5 years in Arizona State Prison for the manslaughter of Marc Fretty on Nov. 18, 2020, according to the County Attorney’s Office.

That day, Clarkdale Police officers were called to 9 Rincon Drive on the report of a possible dead body under a trailer. They found the body under a plastic tarp in a blue water storage barrel.

It was identified as Marc Fretty, who had been living in a camper on the same property as Hockett. While being interviewed by police, Hockett reportedly admitted to killing Fretty while high on meth. During the investigation, police found the murder weapon, “a metal bat with a large amount of blood and hair on it.”

The County Attorney’s Office noted that before being arrested Hockett had bonded out of jail on an unrelated charge of transportation of methamphetamine for sale.

“This terrible murder has caused a lot of trauma to Mr. Fretty’s loved ones,” County Attorney Sheila Polk said in statement Tuesday. “We can only hope that this lengthy prison sentence brings them some degree of healing.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News