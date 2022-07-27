Bella Vita Ristorante features Robin Miller, Rick Cacuzza

Virtuoso guitarist, singer/songwriter Robin Miller will be performing solo this weekend, Friday, July 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., on the Bella Vita Ristorante patio stage.

Considered one of the top performers in Sedona, Miller brings to the stage decades of music, both his own and that of most every great musical act from the classic music era.

From Beatles to Elton John, The Eagles and countless other iconic acts, Miller knows them all and plays them with the precision and energy of a master musician.

He plays with numerous bands and established performers from Sedona, including the Green Light Dance Band, Patrick Ki, The Eric Miller Trio, and others.

His guitar work is impeccable. He is gifted with a golden voice that captures every audience.

When he plays his lead-guitar licks he takes one on a musical odyssey as he bends and caresses each note with pure love, precision and nuance.

His solo performances are captivating. He enthralls audiences with his limitless portfolio of popular songs.

He plays from the heart, infusing every song with an indelible part of himself, soul and spirit.

His performance is the perfect complement to a night out dining beneath the stars.

On Saturday, July 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the Bella Vita outside patio stage, guitarist Rick Cucuzza performs.

Cucuzza has been playing professionally for many years and now continues as a “one-man-band. He plays numerous instruments and covers many different styles.

He plays both originals and standards and does so with passion and precision. A consummate professional, he can always be relied upon to put on a stellar performance.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.