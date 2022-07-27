French comedy ‘The Test’ premieres at SIFF July 29-Aug. 3

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the delightful French comedy “The Test” showing July 29-Aug. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Castillons seem to be the perfect family. That is until Annie, the mother, finds a positive pregnancy test in the bathroom.

Is it Juliette’s, her son’s girlfriend? Poupi’s, her teenage daughter? Another woman in her husband’s life? Does her other son actually have girlfriends?

Whatever the answer, this is not good news. The family’s harmony is hilariously interrupted.

“The Test” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 29-Aug. 3. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, July 29, 30 and Aug. 3; and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, July 31 and Aug. 1.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.