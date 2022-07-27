Great Art on Screen ‘Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde’ premieres Aug. 2

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with “Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

A tour of the magical city, “Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde” showcases masterpieces by Tiepolo, Canaletto, Rosalba Carriera and the intellectuals who fell in love with Venice: from Canova to Goethe, Lord Byron to Walter Scott, down to the great Hollywood stars drawn to its yearly Film Festival.

Sixteen-hundred years after its legendary foundation, Venice continues to be unique for its urban landscape and for its rich history, but above all, the city is unique for its identity, which combines the charm of decadence with the excitement of being on the cutting edge.

The Great Art on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.