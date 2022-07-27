Hit Squad 17 takes aim at Sound Bites Grill

Friday, July 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill proudly presents Hit Squad 17, rocking the hits we have grown to love through the years.

This band is serious about making music that gets people out of their chairs, up and dancing.

Rock solid, this band hits the high notes and brings new energy into songs classic rock lovers dig so much.

Led by lead singer Lucy Hill, the band rocks through dance, funk, rock, pop and R&B tunes, laying down the beat one needs to get down.

Joined by Joe Serrato on guitar, Dru on the bass, and Scott Henderson on drums, the band melds into a high-energy musical entertainment machine.

Classic rock defines this cover band, playing all the great tunes loved by the Baby Boomer Generation.

If you’re looking for a night of high-energy rock and dancing like no one’s looking, make sure to catch this band live. They don’t call themselves Hit Squad for nothing.

Saturday, July 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sound Bites presents the Eric Miller Trio, featuring Eric Miller on guitar and vocals, Eddie Barattini on drums and Troy Perkins on bass.

These three are considered to be some of the best performing musicians in the Sedona music scene.

Miller is known for his unique style of playing and singing and can capture any musical theme from hard rock to classical.

He is a local favorite and is a regular performer on the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage.

Barattini keeps the pulse going and is the heart of the beat that gets people dancing.

Perkins lays down the groove and keeps the thump thumping throughout the show.

Beautiful lighting, a professional sound system and a New York City supper-club-ambiance, create the perfect venue to enjoy a fine meal and live music, up close and personal.

Other Sedona musical luminaries that will be featured during the week include: Patrick Ki on Wineaux Wednesday, Wednesday, July 27 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Eric Miller & Adriel Zang on Thursday, July 28, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and jazz impresario Dave Len Scott on Sunday, July 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2714. Tickets can be purchased via Website.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.