Hummingbird Festival returns to Sedona

The Sedona Hummingbird Festival is happening again: July 29-31. The International Hummingbird Society invites residents and visitors to the Sedona Performing Arts Center located at 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona.

Attendees will experience three enchanting days of hummingbird presentations on site by hummingbird experts (tickets sold online and also at the door during the festival) with a free Hummingbird Marketplace, world class hummingbird-themed art and a first-class raffle. Off-site offerings include hummingbird banding demonstrations, garden tours, birding trips, and a Saturday celebratory gala banquet at Poco Diablo with flute and guitar music by Meadowlark, a chance to talk up close with the expert presenters and a talk on Hummingbird nesting in Sedona by our Executive Director, Beth Kingsley Hawkins. (advance tickets)

The festival is sponsored by The International Hummingbird Society, a Sedona-based nonprofit organization founded in 1996, whose mission is to teach about hummingbirds and to work internationally to protect them.

The Sedona Hummingbird Festival is unique! This year there is a predominant pollination theme, and talks will include one on butterflies, owls, and one on bats, as well as conservation themes of the endangered Chilean Woodstar, and updated efforts on what is being done to protect the 10 % of endangered species by Dan Lebbin of the American Bird Conservancy.

Attendees will also learn tips on attracting the little gems and expert ideas on what to plant, see special art by Gamini Ratnavira, world-class hummingbird artist who has just completed his life-time dream of painting every hummingbird species There is even a presentation on the spiritual, mythological dimension of hummingbirds and how they connect us to spirit and bring us joy.



A plus is the scenic location here in Sedona with its iconic Red Rocks, and the timing of the festival is set to coincide with the presence of large numbers of southbound migrating hummingbirds, who pass through Sedona on their way to wintering grounds in southern Mexico. This includes the feisty Rufous who comes from its nesting site in Alaska. The influx of the local hummingbird population increases dramatically, including the number of hummingbird species from 2 to 5. Some local residents report having 500+ hummingbirds every day (based on nectar consumption—there are too many to count manually!).

This is an incredible opportunity to experience hummingbirds firsthand. Owner pride is evident in private gardens open as self-guided tours throughout the greater Sedona area. (nominal fee). Take a moment to relax and observe these dazzling jewels as they feed from surrounding feeders and flowers.

Be amazed by the hummingbird banding demonstrations, watching individual birds be “banded” with very tiny unique identifying anklets for scientific research and to track migration. You may just be lucky enough to release one back into the wild (nominal fee).

If you are an early ’bird’, you won’t want to miss the birding trips, hosted by The Northern Arizona Audubon Society. You will go with a guide to many different birding locations to spot an array of birds first thing in the morning when they are most abundant. (advanced ticket only).

Find an array of hummingbird treasures at the Hummingbird Marketplace located in the lobby of the Sedona Performing Arts Center. This year we also have local artists who will share their creations, and that’s not all! We have Happy the Hummingbird Spirit who will visit attendees and bestow wishes upon them, a live falcon exhibit, live music, and face painting. (All Free).

On Saturday night, come celebrate hummingbirds at our beautiful gala banquet. There you can interact with hummingbird experts, partake in delicious food, and be a part of a silent auction (advance tickets- purchase soon as we have an early head count).

Attendees will meet new hummingbird loving friends and create friendships that can last a lifetime!

Volunteers needed and welcome. E-mail: LindaOpana17@gmail.com

Prices and tickets can be found at hummingbirdsociety.org/sedona-hummingbird-festival-2022. For more information, call The International Hummingbird Society at (928) 284-2251.