Local favorite, P.K. Gregory returns to Main Stage

Paul Koenig, better known as P.K., relocated with his family to Norway a little over three years ago. He is back in the Verde Valley for a visit, and playing some long-awaited tunes, with a welcome home bash to which all are invited.

Careening wildly around the alt-country, folk, and Americana genres like Johnny Cash on a hot-rodded Vespa, PK Gregory’s music is rooted in tradition, but with a kind of eclecticism and idiosyncratic storytelling bent that is more in line with Warren Zevon’s cheerful misanthropy than any old-fashioned sentimentality.

With elements of folk, western swing, honky-tonk, and blues, and taking on a wide range of subjects from religion and sex to the zombie apocalypse, the songs are driven forward by foot drums, swirling fingerpicked guitar/bass, harmonica, and an immediately-compelling baritone that calls to mind a young Cash singing Zevon’s “Excitable Boy” in some alternative universe’s honkabilly heaven.

