‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ premieres at SIFF July 29-Aug. 4

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Mr. Malcolm’s List” showing July 29-Aug. 4 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Seeking truly love. Conditionally.

In 19th-century England, a wealthy, young lady named Julia Thistlewaite engages in courtship with Mr. Malcolm, a mysterious, wealthy suitor, unaware that he has a list of qualities required of a future wife in the delightfully charming romantic comedy/drama “Mr. Malcolm’s List”.

When she fails to meet an item on this list of requirements for a bride, Julia is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor. Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman … or the perfect hoax.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, July 29, 31, Aug. 1 and 3; and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, July 30, 31, Aug. 2 and 4. There is an additional matinee show scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.